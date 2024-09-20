Disney to stop using Salesforce-owned Slack after hack exposed company data

Walt Disney plans to transition away from its use of Slack as a companywide workplace collaboration system, after a hacking entity leaked online more than a terabyte of company data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston said most of the media and entertainment company's businesses would stop using the service later this year, the report said.

Many teams have already started tranisitioning to streamlined enterprise-wide collaboration tools, according to the report.

In August, the company said it was investigating an unauthorized release of over a terabyte of data from one of its communication systems.

Disney and Slack did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.