GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disney to stop using Salesforce-owned Slack after hack exposed company data

In August, the company said it was investigating an unauthorized release of over a terabyte of data from one of its communication systems

Published - September 20, 2024 10:09 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney plans to transition away from its use of Slack as a companywide workplace collaboration system after a hack.

FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney plans to transition away from its use of Slack as a companywide workplace collaboration system after a hack. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Walt Disney plans to transition away from its use of Slack as a companywide workplace collaboration system, after a hacking entity leaked online more than a terabyte of company data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston said most of the media and entertainment company's businesses would stop using the service later this year, the report said.

Reliance, Disney sign binding pact to combine media businesses in India

Many teams have already started tranisitioning to streamlined enterprise-wide collaboration tools, according to the report.

In August, the company said it was investigating an unauthorized release of over a terabyte of data from one of its communication systems.

Disney and Slack did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Published - September 20, 2024 10:09 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.