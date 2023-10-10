ADVERTISEMENT

Disney faces backlash over use of generated AI in ‘Loki’ poster

October 10, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Illustrators flagged the poster on microblogging platform ‘X’ last week, pointing out telltale signs like inconsistent lines and “meaningless squiggles” that indicated the usual effects of AI image generators.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Disney is facing backlash for a promotional poster of Loki on after claims that the image used generative AI. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney is facing the ire of designers for a promotional poster of the second season of Loki on Disney Plus after claims that the image was created at least partially using generative AI, a report by The Verge stated. Katrina Raden, an illustrator flagged the image on microblogging platform ‘X’ last week, pointing out telltale signs like inconsistent lines and “meaningless squiggles” that indicated the usual effects of AI image generators.

Multiple users on ‘X’ also noticed that the background of the poster was distinctly similar to a Shutterstock image titled, “Surreal Infinity Time Spiral Space Antique.” A user called @‌thepokeflutist who had bought the stock image found that it had been published to Shutterstock year, meaning it was new enough to be AI generated. However, there was no metadata to confirm how the image was produced. Several others ran the image through AI image testers and flagged it as AI-generated.

Shutterstock’s contributor rules state that AI-generated content is not allowed to be licensed on their platform unless created using Shutterstock’s own AI-image generator tool. The company can then prove IP ownership of all the content that is submitted. The platform however did not respond The Verge‘s request for comment.

The image clearly hasn’t been marked as AI-generated by Disney but it could also mean that Disney wasn’t aware that the original image was made by AI. Disney hasn’t commented on the matter.

In the past Disney has received backlash for its use of generative AI in another Marvel show called ‘Secret Invasion’ even after Disney’s insistence that there were no AI tools used.

