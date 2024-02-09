Disney and Epic Games forge $1.5 Billion collaboration for new games universe

February 09, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games announced on Wednesday that the two companies are set to join forces to create a revolutionary games and entertainment universe, propelling beloved Disney stories and experiences. WALT Disney is making a substantial investment of $1.5 billion to secure an equity stake in Epic Games as part of this venture, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This collaboration will give rise to a new universe, seamlessly integrating with Fortnite, offering consumers an immersive space to play, watch, shop, and interact with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Fueled by the potent Unreal Engine, this digital realm empowers players to craft their own narratives, express their Disney fandom uniquely, and share content within a distinctly Disney environment.

Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, expressed excitement about this transformative venture, marking Disney’s significant foray into the gaming world. The collaboration promises enormous opportunities for growth and expansion, providing fans with new ways to experience beloved Disney stories.

Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games, highlighted Disney’s early belief in merging their worlds within Fortnite and the use of Unreal Engine across Disney’s portfolio.

