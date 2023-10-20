Discord updates safety features with special focus on teens

October 20, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Discord announced new and upcoming features focused on improving safety and security for users, especially teen users. The company also upgraded its Nitro subscription, adding new customisation features.

As part of the enhanced safety measures for teens, Discord will alert users when they receive a message for the first time from a user, the platform will also automatically blur media that may be sensitive in direct messages and group direct messages with friends, as well as in servers. These measures will be enabled by default for teens.

The platform will also warn users who break rules. Rule-breakers will receive an in-app message directly from Discord warning them and informing users of actions taken by Discord. Users will have the option to visit the guide page that will outline the post that broke the rules, outline actions taken and/or account restrictions, and additional information regarding the specific Discord policy or Community Guideline that was violated.

The company, in a bid to boost subscription, is also improving the Nitro subscription that will not come with access to a custom app icon, soundboard entrance sounds, and early access to features inluding Remix, Shop and Clips.

Along with the updates, Discord also updated its mobile app. The company along with improved media uploads, faster launch times for the app, also launched Remix, a feature that allows Discord mobile app users to quickly edit, design and share photos with their friends. The Remix button will be available when users open images or uploads from someone else’s uploads.

