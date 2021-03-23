Discord explores sale at over $10 billion valuation after multiple approaches, says media report

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

Discord Inc is exploring a sale that could value the messaging platform for online gamers at more than $10 billion, tech news site VentureBeat reported on Monday, citing sources.

The San Francisco-based company, which has received interest from multiple buyers, is in final talks with one party, the report said.

Discord said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

U.S. gaming company Roblox made a strong market debutearlier this month after going public through a direct listingrather than a traditional initial public offering.