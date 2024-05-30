GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discord announces app re-design to better serve gamers and gaming communities

Discord CEO Jason Citron said that the app would be changing in order to cater specially to gamers

Published - May 30, 2024 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Discord plans to continue collaborating with game publishers and developers [File]

| Photo Credit: Discord

Discord is re-designing its app in order to make it better serve gamers and their specific needs, rather than remaining as a “community-centric chat app,” according to the company and CEO Jason Citron.

Some future changes include improving the speed, power, and reliability of the app, encouraging cross-platform play and interactions (such as through Xbox and PlayStation 5), adding more gaming features and media, and a new overall look to the app.

Discord updates safety features with special focus on teens

Discord said it had already reduced lag times and started rolling out an updated 64-bit desktop client. The chat platform has also merged servers and DMs, and added contrast and saturation controls on the mobile app, per the official blog post.

Discord plans to continue collaborating with game publishers and developers in order to grow its ecosystem, said the CEO.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We believe Discord can play a uniquely important role in the future of gaming. We’re going to focus on making it easier and more fun for people to talk and hang out before, during, and after playing — and we’ll help developers of those games bring their creativity to life,” said Citron.

