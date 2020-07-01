Dinosaur in your living room

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A search giant, a film-producing company and a mobile games maker are partnering to bring 10 dinosaurs from Jurassic World to Google search.

Have you ever wondered if a T. Rex would fit in your living room or a Brachiosaurus could walk in your local park?

Well, you could soon see the Jurassic creatures in your home with the help of Augmented Reality (AR).

All you have to do is search for one of the 10 dinosaurs from the Jurassic World franchise in Google using your mobile device, and tap “view in 3D” image to rotate or zoom in and see the creature up close.

The search giant has partnered with Universal Brand, film-maker Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and Canadian mobile game making company Ludia to bring the Jurassic world creatures into your space with AR.

Users can adjust the size of these extinct animals to understand how big they are in relation to the things around them.

On Android devices, users can even turn up the volume to hear the thudding footsteps and roars of each dinosaur.

The dinosaurs that are viewable in AR include: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

Tech behind the AR

The AR search has been built with Ludia’s technology used in its Jurassic World Alive game. The dinosaurs are created in an application that first ‘meshes’ or draws the animal’s outline. Then, using ‘zubrush’ sculpting, the creature’s skin wrinkles and muscle lumps are overlaid to give the real look of the dinosaur. And finally, the image is UV mapped to shade the dinosaur’s body with the relevant colour tones.

“To create the 3D dinosaurs, our concept artists first did preliminary research to discover information about each creature,” Camilo Sanin, Ludia’s lead on character creations said in a statement.

“Not only did we draw research from various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the assets as accurate and realistic as possible.”

One of the key technical challenges in creating an AR dinosaur is mapping its size, given they are large creatures. That obstacle was removed using Android’s auto-scale feature, which calculates the distance between the user’s phone and a surface in their space and resize the dinosaur to fit the phone screen.

On tapping the ‘view actual size,’ AR tracking technology repositions the dinosaur in the user’s space to make room for it.

Users can see 3D content on devices running with Android 7 and above, and can see AR content on ARCore-enabled devices.

On iOS, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari. 3D and AR content is available on devices running iOS 11 and above.