Dhruva Space to test its Satellite Deployer onboard ISRO PSLV C53 Mission on June 30

Dhruva Space Private Limited will be part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV C53 Mission when it will test and space qualify its Satellite Orbital Deployers on June 30.

According to a company release on Thursday, the launch is scheduled at 6 pm on that day from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Interfacing of the Spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle is a critical component to deployment of Satellites. Dhruva Space has indigenously developed satellite deployment systems that are compatible with the PSLV Launch Vehicle. During this mission, Dhruva Space will be demonstrating and qualifying the system for deployment of CubeSats.

As a part of its Launch Services Agreement signed with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Dhruva Space will be utilising the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.

Speaking ahead of the PSLV C53 mission, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited, shares, “The PSLV C53 mission is a key milestone in the journey of Dhruva Space. The mission will demonstrate the in-house developed CubeSat Deployers ahead of the launch of our Satellite Missions, Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2, onboard the PSLV C54 Mission. This will also enable Dhruva Space to support our international clients with CubeSat Deployers, Integration and Launch Services”.

Mr. Nekkanti further said: “The testing, review and authorisation support from VSSC, ISRO and IN-SPACe in our efforts to build indigenous capability in the domain of small satellite technology has been invaluable. Going forward, we intend to be part of every ISRO PSLV commercial mission and lead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive for a private industry-led space revolution in the country.”

The PSLV C53 mission follows the June 10 inauguration on IN-SPACe, an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space, Government of India. headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the entity permits, regulates, promotes, hand-holds, monitors and supervises space activities of Non-Governmental Private Entities (NGEs) in India.