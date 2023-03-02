ADVERTISEMENT

Developers can now use ChatGPT through OpenAI’s API

March 02, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

OpenAI offers AI-powered ChatGPT and Whisper models through its API

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of ChatGPT on a phone | Photo Credit: AP

Developers who want to use the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT and the speech-to-text model Whisper will be able to do so through the API offered by maker OpenAI, said the company on its website on March 1.

“Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users,” said OpenAI.

OpenAI said that while the open source Whisper large-v2 model will deliver “faster and cost-effective results,” through the API, the ChatGPT model will also constantly evolve.

“The ChatGPT model family we are releasing today, gpt-3.5-turbo, is the same model used in the ChatGPT product. It is priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which is 10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models,” said OpenAI.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The AI company pointed at some businesses using its API already in order to serve customers, such as Snapchat creator Snap Inc., which is launching a chatbot called ‘My AI for Snapchat.’ Other users included Quizlet, Instacart, Shopify’s Shop, and Speak.

