Developers can now use ChatGPT through OpenAI’s API

OpenAI offers AI-powered ChatGPT and Whisper models through its API

March 02, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of ChatGPT on a phone

File photo of ChatGPT on a phone | Photo Credit: AP

Developers who want to use the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT and the speech-to-text model Whisper will be able to do so through the API offered by maker OpenAI, said the company on its website on March 1.

“Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users,” said OpenAI.

OpenAI said that while the open source Whisper large-v2 model will deliver “faster and cost-effective results,” through the API, the ChatGPT model will also constantly evolve.

“The ChatGPT model family we are releasing today, gpt-3.5-turbo, is the same model used in the ChatGPT product. It is priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which is 10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models,” said OpenAI.

The AI company pointed at some businesses using its API already in order to serve customers, such as Snapchat creator Snap Inc., which is launching a chatbot called ‘My AI for Snapchat.’ Other users included Quizlet, Instacart, Shopify’s Shop, and Speak.

