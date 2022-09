A file photo of Elon Musk’s Twitter account set against the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.

