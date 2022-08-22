Demand for 5G phones in ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 segment grows four times | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart, witnessed almost double the searches for 5G smartphones in the first half of 2022 as compared to the same period last year. As per Flipkart, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for the most number of searches for 5G phones.

India has recently concluded the 5G spectrum auction and the telcos now plan to roll it out in phases. It is being claimed that 5G will bring faster internet speeds with quicker downloads, smoother gaming experience, better video calling and an enhanced HD movie watching experience.

According to Flipkart’s sales trends, the demand for 5G smartphones in the ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 range has grown nearly four times in the first half of 2022 as against the same period last year.

“Over the past few quarters, we have witnessed an increasing demand for 5G smartphones that will offer higher internet speed across metros and smaller cities, with nearly 75% of the searches coming from tier 2 and beyond cities,” said Kunal Gupta, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart.

Over the past few quarters, multiple brands including Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and Poco, among others, have launched their range of 5G smartphones across various price points starting from ₹12,999.