Delta Emulator launched for Apple devices

April 19, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Delta video game emulator has made its debut on the App Store in India, marking a significant milestone as one of the first emulators available for iPhone users.

This launch follows Apple’s recent policy update allowing video game emulators on its platform, thereby enriching the iPhone ecosystem with the ability to run retro games from iconic consoles.

Delta supports a wide array of gaming platforms including Nintendo Entertainment System ,(NES), Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), Nintendo 64, Game Boy (Color), Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS.

This comprehensive support allows iPhone users to relive classic games from Nintendo and other renowned console makers like Mitashi, directly on their devices.

The emulator boasts user-friendly on-screen controls and offers several customisation options to tweak the layout as per user preferences. Additionally, Delta is compatible with third-party Bluetooth controllers such as the Sony PlayStation controllers and Xbox One S controllers, enhancing the gaming experience by providing a more traditional gameplay feel.

To play games on the Delta emulator, users need ROMs, which are digital copies of the games. Users can get the same via several third-party websites or can utilise physical tools like the “GB Operator” to connect classic game cartridges to a computer or smartphone for ROM extraction.

Once a ROM is obtained, users can simply load it into the Delta Emulator by tapping the “+” button at the top right of the screen, selecting “Files” or another storage location, and choosing the desired ROM file. After opening the ROM, games are accessible by tapping their icons within the Delta interface.

The app intelligently organises games by their respective console systems, facilitating easy navigation and selection. Users can swipe through the homepage to explore different sections dedicated to each gaming system.

