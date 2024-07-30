Delta Air Lines to seek compensation over cyber outage: Report

Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm and will seek compensation from Microsoft and CrowdStrike over the global cyber outage earlier this month that disrupted flights around the world, CNBC reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta-based airline has been the slowest among major U.S. carriers to recover, following the tech failure which led to more than 2,200 flights cancellations on July 19.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Delta has cancelled more than 6,000 flights so far, leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded. Analysts estimate that the impact on its bottom line could be in the hundreds of millions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Transportation Department announced last week that it would open an investigation into the carrier, and Delta has stated its intention to cooperate.

Microsoft, Delta, CrowdStrike and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shares of Crowdstrike were down about 2% in after-hours trading.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.