GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delta Air Lines to seek compensation over cyber outage: Report

Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm and will seek compensation from Microsoft and CrowdStrike over the global cyber outage earlier this month, per CNBC

Published - July 30, 2024 10:09 am IST

Reuters
Microsoft, Delta, CrowdStrike and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment [File]

Microsoft, Delta, CrowdStrike and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm and will seek compensation from Microsoft and CrowdStrike over the global cyber outage earlier this month that disrupted flights around the world, CNBC reported on Monday.

The Atlanta-based airline has been the slowest among major U.S. carriers to recover, following the tech failure which led to more than 2,200 flights cancellations on July 19.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

As losses mount, CrowdStrike says bug in quality control process led to botched update

Delta has cancelled more than 6,000 flights so far, leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded. Analysts estimate that the impact on its bottom line could be in the hundreds of millions.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced last week that it would open an investigation into the carrier, and Delta has stated its intention to cooperate.

Microsoft, Delta, CrowdStrike and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shares of Crowdstrike were down about 2% in after-hours trading.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.