Dell's redefined XPS 13 laptop is now available in India

15 December 2020 17:20 IST

The XPS 13 9310 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 150,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant is available at selective Dell Exclusive Stores and Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January next year.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Dell’s new redesigned laptop, XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors is now available for consumers in India.

The new device is upgraded with the Intel Evo series. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and has Intel Iris X graphics.

Advertising

Advertising

The laptop comes with a virtually borderless Infinity Edge display with Corning Gorilla Glass and a larger 16:10 display ratio offering more screen space. The visual features include 100% sRGB colour gamut reproduction, 500 nits of brightness, and up to 4K+ resolution screen.

It has two colour variants, Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fibre palm rest.

The device is integrated with Windows Hello and Far-field Cortana. The laptop, with four built-in mics, Microsoft Cortana and Waves-enabled speech technology, can respond to the user’s voice from up to 14 feet away, Dell said.

The XPS 13 9310 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 150,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant is available at selective Dell Exclusive Stores and Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January next year.

The technology company has eliminated the use of foam and single-use plastic bags for packaging the new device. The XPS box contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials and recycled corrugate.

The Texas-based company aimed to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material.