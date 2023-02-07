HamberMenu
Dell to lay off 5% of workforce amid PC slump

Dell said it would fire about 5% of its workforce as it struggles with a slump in the PC market

February 07, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Dell logo

File photo of the Dell logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dell Technologies Inc. said on Monday it would lay off about 5% of its workforce as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.

PC demand has collapsed after a two-year boom during the pandemic when people working from home splurged on everything from new monitors and laptops to keyboards.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The layoffs also add to the thousands of cuts in the tech industry whose outlook has been shaken by a drop in spending by consumers and businesses due to rising interest rates.

