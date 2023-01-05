HamberMenu
Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024

Due to concerns over U.S. and Beijing tensions, Dell plans to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 and reduce reliance on other Chinese-made components

January 05, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Dell logo | Photo Credit: AP

Dell Technologies Inc. plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over U.S.-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The computer maker told suppliers late last year that it aims to meaningfully lower the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report added, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

