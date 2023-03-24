Dell launches updated Latitude and Precision series laptops  

March 24, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Dell on Thursday launched its new commercial portfolio of laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and new Optimizer features. The portfolio includes updates to the Latitude series and Precision series aimed at professional use.

Latitude 9440

The new Latitude 9440 is aimed at executives, salespeople and consultants, and comes in a 14-inch display which the company claims has been fitted to a 13-inch chassis with 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+. The laptop inspired by the XPS lineup claims to come with improved backlit keyboard power consumption and increased battery life by three hours.

Latitude 7000 series

The new Latitude 7000 series comes with options in a variety of sizes, form factors and function for the diverse needs of the mobile professional. This includes 16:10 aspect ratio and the same mini-LED battery saving keyboard as the 9440.

The Latitude 7340/7440 Ultralights claims to deliver productivity in a thin and light form factor for maximum mobility and will be available in 13-inch and 14-inch display sizes. Additionally, the laptops will also come with 5MP camera and 5G connectivity.

Dell Precision series

Precision 5680 will be available with up to Intel® Core i9 (45W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU. The laptop will sport a 6:10, three-sided InfinityEdge display, haptic trackpad, four grade A audio speakers, up to UHD+ PremierColor display and FHD IR camera with proximity and ambient light sensor.

The Precision 5680 will come with Dual Opposite Outlet fan technology so the system can handle complex workflows and intensive applications.