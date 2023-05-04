ADVERTISEMENT

Dell launches G15 and G16 series gaming laptops in India

May 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Dell G15 and G16 come with 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

The Hindu Bureau

Dell launched the G15 and G16 come with 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dell launched its new G15 and G16 series gaming laptops in India. The laptops come powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The G-series laptops will be available with an FHD 120Hz or 165Hz 15.6” display with anti-glare and LED-backlit narrow border for an immersive gameplay.

The laptops will come with two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, or a combo headphone/microphone jack, and users can choose between a 56Whr 3-cell battery or 6-cell 86Whr battery option.

The G-Series for the first time also gets an Alienware-inspired vapor chamber cooling and Element 31 thermal interface for improved heat dissipation. The laptops also get the Alienware Command Centre, one-zone, and four-zone RGB keyboard options.

Dell’s G16 laptops will feature a an Alienware-inspired vapor chamber cooling laong with  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“These new G-series gaming devices is ideal for young gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a perfect combination of design aesthetic and powerful features at a competitive price range,” Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, said.

The G-series laptops will be available in retro pops of orange and blue set against premium metallics. The Dell G15 starts at ₹89,990, while the G16 starts at ₹1,61,990.

The laptops will be available for purchase across Dell exclusive stores, Amazon, and other major retail outlets.

