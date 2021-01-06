Dell launches PCs, laptops targeted at users working from home

06 January 2021 16:55 IST

The announcements come ahead of CES 2021, a tech event scheduled to be held virtually next week.

Laptop maker Dell has launched a line up of desktops and laptops to suit professionals working from home.

The 5G-enabled ‘Latitude 9420’ comes with a built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur for video calls.

It is said to be the world’s first personal computer that uses Intel’s Visual Sensing technology to offer auto-wake and lock features, according to a company statement.

The ‘Latitude 7520’ comes with a 15-inch screen and offers a 4K ultra-high definition display and full high definition camera.

The Latitude line of PCs also include an automatic webcam shutter that knows when to open or close the camera by syncing with webcam applications.

The Texas-based technology firm is said to have launched the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide 5K2K monitor called Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor. The new line of PCs also reduce low blue light for users constantly in front of screens, Dell said.

The Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors are specially designed for video-conferencing and certified by Microsoft Teams. They also offer facial recognition and hands-free commands for convenience.