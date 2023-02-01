Dell launches Alienware Aurora R15 desktop in India

February 01, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Dell Technologies, on Wednesday, launched their Alienware Aurora R15 desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU in India.

The new desktop comes with a 240mm AIO heat exchanger for improved cooling, and a redesigned motherboard for an improved gaming experience.

The Alienware Aurora R15, based on the Legend 2.0 design, offers better performance through an optimised chassis for a 360 approach to style and practicality, convenient I/O ports, and cable management solutions, the company shared.

The Alienware Aurora R15 also sports an internal architecture designed to support higher wattage that prioritises speed, performance, and gameplay.

The desktop supports ray-traced 4K gaming at 60+ FPS and enhanced overclocking. It also supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology for AI-based acceleration, NVIDIA Reflex technology for an intelligent response, NVIDIA Broadcast App, and the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture.

“As the aspiration of premium gaming devices keeps increasing, we at Dell are committed to constantly satisfying these challenging demands and offering the best gaming experience to our audience in India”, said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

The new Alienware Aurora R15 will be available for purchase at the Dell Exclusive Stores and Dell’s website and is priced at ₹ 5,49,990 for the Intel i9 configuration.