Dell, HP,  Foxconn, among 27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw

November 18, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

These 27 companies including Dell, Foxconn, and HP, will invest ₹3,000 crore

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Government on November 18 said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, and Foxconn, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing. "I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95% of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added.

These 27 companies will invest ₹3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, and HP, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

