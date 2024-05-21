Dell bets on AI PCs, new AI servers with NVIDIA

Dell has unveiled a range of AI PCs powered by Qualcomm processors at an event in Las Vegas on Monday in an attempt to recover business since the post-pandemic low. The company will also launch a new server to support NVIDIA’s new chips in the second half of the year.

Called Copilot Plus PCs, the new computers will have built-in AI hardware and support optimised to perform AI-related tasks across the Windows operating system. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series chips with neural processing units or NPUs have been designed especially for processing complex AI tasks.

Of the five models launched, two are available for pre-order now, while the remaining can be ordered within the upcoming months.

CEO Michael Dell also stated that AI PCs, which are essentially computers powered by AI chips and run AI models locally without using cloud compute, would be “pretty standard by next year.”

The announcement was made along with Microsoft’s own to launch these Copilot Plus PCs in a partnership with Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Acer and Asus at their annual Microsoft Build event.

Dell also launched their AI server which will be compatible with Nvidia’s new line of Blackwell chips. The server offers liquid cooling technology instead of air cooling which drains more compute.

“Generative AI requires a new type of computing infrastructure – an AI factory that produces intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Dell are providing the world’s industries with a full-stack offering – including computing, networking and software – that drives the copilots, coding assistants, virtual customer service agents and industrial digital twins of the digital enterprise.”

