ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-based app developer buys JioHotStar domain, hopes to sell it to Reliance

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

The $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India was signed earlier this year and is still pending regulatory approvals

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping after the Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar merger, Reliance will buy the domain back from him.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping that once the upcoming merger between Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar is finalised, Reliance will buy the domain back from him. The techie plans to use the proceeds from the possible sale to fund their higher education. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s HotStar was signed earlier this year, and is pending regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to be finalised in November, which could create one of India’s biggest media and entertainment entities. 

It is expected that once the merger is complete, the new entity will operate under a single brand name, which is still unknown. 

“When Jio acquired the music streaming service Saavn, they rebranded it to JioSaavn, and changed the domain from Saavn.com to JioSaavn.com. I thought, If they acquire Hotstar, they might rename it to JioHotstar.com,” he said in an open letter, identifying himself as “Dreamer” in the signature. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US