Delhi-based app developer buys JioHotStar domain, hopes to sell it to Reliance

The $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India was signed earlier this year and is still pending regulatory approvals

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping after the Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar merger, Reliance will buy the domain back from him. 

FILE PHOTO: A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping after the Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar merger, Reliance will buy the domain back from him.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Delhi-based app developer has bought jiohotstar.com domain hoping that once the upcoming merger between Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar is finalised, Reliance will buy the domain back from him. The techie plans to use the proceeds from the possible sale to fund their higher education. 

The $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s HotStar was signed earlier this year, and is pending regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to be finalised in November, which could create one of India’s biggest media and entertainment entities. 

It is expected that once the merger is complete, the new entity will operate under a single brand name, which is still unknown. 

“When Jio acquired the music streaming service Saavn, they rebranded it to JioSaavn, and changed the domain from Saavn.com to JioSaavn.com. I thought, If they acquire Hotstar, they might rename it to JioHotstar.com,” he said in an open letter, identifying himself as “Dreamer” in the signature. 

Published - October 24, 2024 01:53 pm IST

