Deadpool & Wolverine: Poco’s F6 Deadpool limited edition unveiled ahead of movie release in India

Published - July 25, 2024 09:56 am IST

Poco F6 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie release in India, Smartphone maker Poco has unveiled a limited-edition smartphone.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie release in India, Smartphone maker Poco has unveiled a limited-edition smartphone. Himanshu Tandon, Head of Poco India, posted an image of Poco F6 Deadpool limited edition smartphone on his X handle, adding “Two days until the mayhem begins! Get ready for the ultimate clash of wit, charm, and claws.”

The image shows the limited-edition phone leaning against a yellow-coloured box, revealing the soon-to-be-released movie’s two top characters. The phone itself gets the colour tone of Deadpool, with the Marvel character’s logo finding a place at the top, on on the flashlight. Both lead characters images are printed in the lower part of the rear-side of phone. Tandon did not disclose how many units of the limited-edition product the brand plans to sell. 

About the phone itself, Poco F6 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It comes with a 50 MP rear primary camera, and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The base variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage at the price of Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. 

