Dashlane password manager makes its Android and iOS apps open-source: Report 

February 06, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Dashlane made the source code for its Android and iOS apps available on GitHub to increase transparency on how they operate 

The Hindu Bureau

Dashlane made its source code for Android and iOS apps available on GitHub to promote more collaborative and open development. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dashlane, a subscription-based password manager, has made its source code for its Android and iOS apps available on GitHub to promote more collaborative and open development going forward, the company shared in a blog post.

Updates to these projects, Android and iOS apps, will be done on a quarterly basis and will be more frequent as internal capability and processes improve, the company said.

Dashlane hopes to improve and increase its security by receiving feedback from developers and cyber researchers. The company also shared that it hopes the “opening up” will incentivise engineers to ‘level up’ the quality of code and make it more suitable for the masses.

Open-sourcing software means making its code available to anyone for scrutiny, thereby increasing trust in the software. It also gives software engineers an opportunity to learn how applications are designed and allows security researchers to find security flaws in the code.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It is important to note, that Dashlane has not transitioned to being an open-source project overnight, and its macOS and Windows apps remain closed source, also, it is not accepting direct contributions from the developer community as of now.

The move from Dashlane comes a few weeks after Norton in a notification to the Vermont Attorney General’s office shared that it detected an unauthorised third party had used a list of usernames and passwords in an attempt to log in to its customers’ accounts.

Earlier last year, LastPass, a password manager, also shared that hackers had stolen its source code and other sensitive information after breaking into its systems.

