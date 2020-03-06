Watch | Dark mode now available on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the 'Dark Mode' feature. It is now available for users across the globe. Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can experience dark mode by enabling it in system settings.

Dark mode is designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. It prevents unexpected moments of the phone lighting up the room. The logo on the new splash screen also appears in dark mode.

“When designing dark mode, we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas: readability and information hierarchy," said WhatsApp.

The app comes with a dark gray background for Android 10 and a purely dark shade for iOS. This lowers the brightness of the screen and improves contrast. Other design elements were added to highlight the important information on the screen.