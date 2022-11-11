Daily Quiz | On Twitter

Ranjani Srinivasan November 11, 2022 11:20 IST

Twitter has been in the news since billionaire Elon Musk took ownership. Here’s a quiz on the social networking service

Daily Quiz | On Twitter

1. On March 21, 2006, the first Twitter message, "just setting up my twttr", was posted by whom?
Answer: Jack Dorsey

2. The 2009 version of the Twitter logo was named 'Larry' after which NBA star who played for the Boston Celtics?
Answer: Larry Bird

3. Identify this user-generated metadata tag used by Twitter and Instagram to enable cross-referencing of content by topic and theme.
Answer: Hashtag

4. Which historical limit did Twitter change in 2017 to allow users to express themselves better on the platform?
Answer: The 140 character-limit was doubled to 280

5. Which feature was launched in June 2009 after Twitter was slammed by Kanye West and sued by Tony La Russa over accounts run by impersonators?
Answer: Verified accounts/blue ticks

6. Twitter's most followed account belongs to an American politician and a Democrat. Name this world leader.
Answer: Barack Obama



