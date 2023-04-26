HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Apple
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook opened the first physical Apple store in India in Mumbai last week. Here is a quiz on the company, its products and legacy

April 26, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022.
1 / 5 | What is the name of Apple’s virtual assistant?
Answer : Siri
