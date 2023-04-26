Daily Quiz | On Apple

1 / 5 | What is the name of Apple's virtual assistant?
Answer : Siri

2 / 5 | Who were the co-founders of Apple Inc along with Steve Jobs?
Answer : Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne

3 / 5 | How do we better know Apple's first portable music player?
Answer : iPod

4 / 5 | What was Project Purple?
Answer : The codename for the original iPhone development project