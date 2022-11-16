Daily Quiz | On inventions of daily-use objects
For the most important component in his invention, this prolific inventor tried materials like cedar, hickory, and bamboo before using carbonized cotton filament. Who and what invention?
Answer : Thomas Alva Edison and the incandescent electric lightbulb
What two common features seen on the roads are the brainchild of Garrett Morgan and Percy Shaw?
Answer : Three-position traffic signal and ‘Cat’s Eyes’ (reflective road stud) respectively
Which important item of stationery, whose design has not changed in more than a century, was patented by a company called Cushman and trademarked as Gem?
Most of us would have used the ‘Brannock’ device when purchasing a specific, daily-use item. What does the device measure?
One should thank Joseph Friedman for an innovation that makes us enjoy juice/shakes that much more. What did he do?
What two inventions by James Goodfellow of Scotland in the 1960s has made personal commercial transactions easier?
What kitchen convenience came about after Percy Spencer, a Raytheon engineer, saw that the magnetron that he was testing had melted a snack kept nearby?
