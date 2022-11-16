Daily Quiz | On inventions of daily-use objects

1 / 7 | For the most important component in his invention, this prolific inventor tried materials like cedar, hickory, and bamboo before using carbonized cotton filament. Who and what invention?

Answer : Thomas Alva Edison and the incandescent electric lightbulb

2 / 7 | What two common features seen on the roads are the brainchild of Garrett Morgan and Percy Shaw?

Answer : Three-position traffic signal and 'Cat's Eyes' (reflective road stud) respectively

3 / 7 | Which important item of stationery, whose design has not changed in more than a century, was patented by a company called Cushman and trademarked as Gem?

Answer : Wire paper clips

4 / 7 | Most of us would have used the 'Brannock' device when purchasing a specific, daily-use item. What does the device measure?

Answer : Feet size for footwear

5 / 7 | One should thank Joseph Friedman for an innovation that makes us enjoy juice/shakes that much more. What did he do?

Answer : Bendable straw

6 / 7 | What two inventions by James Goodfellow of Scotland in the 1960s has made personal commercial transactions easier?

Answer : ATM and PIN