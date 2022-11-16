  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On inventions of daily-use objects
Premium

On November 15, 1904, King Camp Gillette was granted a patent for the first razor with disposable blades. A quiz on inventions of everyday use objects

November 16, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On inventions of daily-use objects
Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | For the most important component in his invention, this prolific inventor tried materials like cedar, hickory, and bamboo before using carbonized cotton filament. Who and what invention?

Answer : Thomas Alva Edison and the incandescent electric lightbulb
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.