D-Wave’s quantum computing cloud comes to India

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Canadian quantum computing company D-Wave Systems is launching its cloud service in India, giving developers and researchers in the country real-time access to its quantum computers.

Through this geographic expansion, D-Wave’s 2000Q quantum computers, hybrid solvers and the application environment can be used via its cloud platform Leap to drive development of business-critical and in-production hybrid applications.

“Quantum computing is poised to fundamentally transform the way businesses solve critical problems, leading to new efficiencies and profound business value in industries like transportation, finance, pharmaceuticals and much more,” Murray Thom, VP of Software and Services at D-Wave, said in a statement.

“The future of quantum computing is in the cloud. That’s why we were eager to expand Leap to India and Australia, where vibrant tech scenes will have access to real-time quantum computers and the hybrid solver service for the first time, unlocking new opportunities across industries.”

Also Read A mega quantum technology mission is in the offing

As part of this rollout, users in India and Australia can work on the D-Wave’s Leap and Leap 2 platforms.

The two cloud platforms offer updated features and tools, including hybrid solver service that can solve large and complex problems of up to 10,000 variables; and integrated developer environment that has a prebuilt, ready-to-code environment in the cloud configured with the latest Ocean SDK for quantum hybrid development in Python.

D-Wave’s systems and software have been used in financial modelling, machine learning and route optimization.

Its latest launch in India comes about a year after the country’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) chalked out plans to build its own quantum computers.

In early 2019, DST launched a programme focused on quantum computing, called Quantum-Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST). As part of QuEST, India earmarked ₹80 crore investment to be spent over a span of three years to facilitate research in setting up quantum computers.

A year later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2020 Speech, announced a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) with an outlay of ₹8,000 crore for the next five years.

“Quantum technology is opening up new frontiers in computing, communications, cyber security with wide-spread applications,” Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech.

“It is expected that lots of commercial applications would emerge from theoretical constructs which are developing in this area.”

NM-QTA’s focus, as outlined by the minister, will be in fundamental science, translation, technology development and, human and infrastructural resource generation.

Other areas of quantum computing applications will include aero-space engineering, numerical weather prediction, simulations, securing communication and financial transactions, cyber-security, and advanced manufacturing.