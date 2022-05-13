D-Wave deploys Advantage quantum computer in U.S.

It is the first Advantage quantum computer physically located in the U.S.

Quantum computing firm D-Wave has deployed its newest quantum computer in the U.S. at the USC-Lockheed Martin Quantum Computing Center.

It is the first Advantage quantum computer physically located in the U.S., and will be accessible via the Leap quantum cloud service.

The service gives researchers, governments, and enterprises access to programming tools and hybrid quantum-classical resources.

The Advantage quantum system, launched in September 2020, has more than 5000 qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity.

Quantum computers compute in qubits to solve problems that cannot be understood by classical computers. A higher qubit count can allow users to explore problems at a new level of complexity when undertaking experiments and running applications.

D-Wave’s customers have developed several early quantum applications in fields such as financial modelling, flight planning, quantum chemistry simulation, automotive engineering, health care, and logistics, according to the Vancouver-based company.

In February, the quantum computing firm announced its plans to go public by merging with DPCM Capital, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.