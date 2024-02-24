Cybersecurity firm Avast faces $16.5 million fine for selling users’ browsing data 

February 24, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Cybersecurity software company Avast is facing a $16.5 million fine in the U.S. for storing and selling customers’ information without their consent.

The U.S. FTC has also barred the company from selling user data for advertising purposes, a report from The Verge said.

Avast had been harvesting users’ web browsing information through its antivirus software and browser extension. The collected information included data on religious beliefs, health concerns, political views, locations, and financial status.

The collected information was reportedly being sold to over 100 third parties, without consent from the users.

The issue was first reported during a joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag in 2020, after which Avast shut down its data harvesting arm Jumpshot. And though Avast said it had removed identifying information before selling user data. The FTC found it failed to sufficiently anonymise consumers’ browsing information.

The FTC also said that Avast deceived its users by saying the software would help eliminate tracking on the web.

Avast spokesperson Jess Monney in a statement to The Verge, said that while the company disagrees with the FTC’s allegations and characterisation of the facts, it is pleased to resolve the issue and remains committed to “protecting and empowering” people’s digital lives.