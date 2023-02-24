ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber threat actors using fake ChatGPT app to run a malicious campaign: Report

February 24, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Cybercriminals are using the guise of an OpenAI ChatGPT desktop app for Windows to entice users into downloading a Trojan stealer  

The Hindu Bureau

Threat actors are using a desktop app masquerading as an official client for OpenAI’s ChatGPT to run a malicious campaign. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cyber threat actors are using a desktop app masquerading as an official client for OpenAI’s ChatGPT to run a malicious campaign. Attackers are enticing users to install a Trojan stealer in the guise of being able to use the ChatGPT app on Windows, which officially does not exist.

The campaign is aimed at stealing users’ credentials stored on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, and other browsers, Kaspersky shared in a blog post.

Threat actors are also interested in Facebook, TikTok, and Google cookies and accounts, particularly business accounts. The Trojan steals usernames and passwords. Additionally, it tried to access information about the money spent on advertising from the account and its current balance.

ALSO READ
Crypto scam app bypass security restrictions on Apple and Google app stores: Report

The campaign has been spotted in Asia, Africa, Europe, and America; the report shared.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Cybercriminals are creating groups on social media networks mimicking OpenAI’s accounts to share posts enticing users into downloading a supposed “ChatGPT desktop client”. Additionally, threat actors are also sharing fake links for pre-created accounts that are said to provide access to ChatGPT.

These links with plausible URLs open up well-made fake websites inviting users to download ChatGPT for Windows using links that download an executable file containing the stealer Trojan.

To motivate potential users even further, attackers are posting that these pre-created accounts already have $50 on their balance to use ChatGPT without the trouble of creating an account or paying to use premium features.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are hallucinating chatbots?

The premise for the campaign is user interest in OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which is technically available for free after creating an account on its website. However, due to a large inflow of users, OpenAI introduced a subscription plan with priority access and faster text generation.

Currently there are no official or third-party clients for ChatGPT for Desktop or mobile users and the chatbot can be accessed only on OpenAI’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US