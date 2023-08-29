CSM Tech collaborates with IIT Madras students to build autonomous electric racecar

August 29, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Odisha-based IT firm, CSM Tech, has partnered with students of IIT Madras to build the world’s fastest autonomously driven electric racecar by 2025.

CSM Tech is backing Raftar, a motorsports team run by the more than 40 students of IIT Madras from different disciplines. Started in 2012 as a student’s club, the team has won Formula Bharat thrice, since 2008. It also participated in events like Formula Germany.

“The synergy brings in a string of benefits like shared expertise and resources, cost sharing and risk mitigation, accelerated research and development, standardization and interoperability, policy advocacy, ecosystem development, and knowledge exchange,” the company said.

“This is the future. I am backing it. What the students and faculty of IIT-M can achieve with indigenously built electronics, embedded technologies, and cross-domain expertise is simply spectacular,” said Priyadarshi Pany, founder and CEO of CSM Tech.

The efforts by Raftar have the potential to be a game-changer in passenger vehicles as well as heavy vehicles, telemetry, vehicle tracking, and much more. The next big innovation of the automobile industry should originate in India, Mr. Pany added.

Prof. Santhanam from IIT Madras credited students for their temperament and determination to lead such a complex project, executing it excellently and refusing to give up despite facing insurmountable challenges.

CSM Tech has a business footprint in Africa, Dubai, US, and Canada.

