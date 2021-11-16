Cryptocurrency app installs accelerates with PayPal leading downloads

16 November 2021 14:27 IST

Worldwide downloads of the top five cryptocurrency apps reached a total of 46 million downloads in the September-ended quarter, rising 75% compared to same period last year.

Cryptocurrency app installs have accelerated on mobile across iOS and Google Play, according to research firm App Annie.

PayPal was the most downloaded cryptocurrency app globally. App Annie estimates about half of the total global downloads among the top five crypto apps came from PayPal alone in the September-ended quarter.

PayPal allows users to explore curated deals, and buy, sell, and even check out with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin without leaving the app.

The research firm expects to see more fintech apps tap into crypto capabilities to compete on mobile, as cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream.

App Annie reckons that as digital currencies increase in value, there has been a greater interest in buying and selling helped by the growth of digital exchanges highlighted by increasing time spent in-app.

The research firm estimates that in terms of the average total time spent per user, Binance, the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, grew 25% in the September-ended quarter, compared to same period in the previous year.