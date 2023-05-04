HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crypto exchange Coinbase halts Bitcoin-backed loans

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase told customers that it was no longer issuing cash loans to users who offered crypto as collateral

May 04, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency

File photo of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will no longer issue cash loans to users who could offer crypto as collateral, according to emails reportedly sent to customers and shared online.

Coinbase’s Borrow programme let users take loans of up to a million dollars using Bitcoin as collateral. It offered an 8.7% annual percentage rate with no credit check, according to the company’s website.

An email from the exchange shared online by some users noted that no new loans would be authorised via the programme from May 10, and that existing loans would not be affected by this decision.

ALSO READ
A16Z is trying to inject optimism into withering crypto industry

Coinbase explained that Borrow would allow customers to get cash loans for their daily life needs without being forced to sell their crypto assets, such as Bitcoin.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, made records in late 2021 when it shot to an all-time-high that crossed $67,000. However, 2022 saw the coin crashing to prices below $16,000.

Bitcoin was trading at slightly over $29,000 on Thursday and saw a 0.5% price rise in the past week.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cryptocurrency / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.