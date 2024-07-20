GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CrowdStrike Microsoft Outage | India Civil Aviation Minister says airport systems working normally

Following the Microsoft outage, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, said that since 3.00 AM IST, airline systems across airports have started working normally

Updated - July 20, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 03:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: A passenger shows a hand-written boarding pass amid the ongoing Microsoft outage, at the airport in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

New Delhi: A passenger shows a hand-written boarding pass amid the ongoing Microsoft outage, at the airport in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the CrowdStrike update gone wrong that brought down Microsoft systems around the world, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, said that since 3.00 AM IST, airline systems across airports have started working normally.

Naidu shared a note on X that said flight operations were running smoothly again. Though there was a backlog, all issues should be resolved by noon, the note added.

The Microsoft outage led to flight delays and cancellations across the world, with airports in India moving back to manually processing customers and issuing them with hand-written boarding passes.

Passengers were stranded with very few options in terms of places to eat and find rest, as CrowdStrike worked to identify the issue and deploy a fix.

Microsoft CrowdStrike outage | How a software glitch disrupted global businesses

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Systems began coming online again from the latter half of July 19 and early on July 20.

CrowdStrike has said that the cause of the issue was not a cyber-attack, but urged users to be on the alert for any bad actors looking to exploit the incident.

