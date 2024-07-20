CrowdStrike Microsoft Outage | India Civil Aviation Minister says airport systems working normally

After the CrowdStrike update gone wrong that brought down Microsoft systems around the world, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, said that since 3.00 AM IST, airline systems across airports have started working normally.

Naidu shared a note on X that said flight operations were running smoothly again. Though there was a backlog, all issues should be resolved by noon, the note added.

The Microsoft outage led to flight delays and cancellations across the world, with airports in India moving back to manually processing customers and issuing them with hand-written boarding passes.

Passengers were stranded with very few options in terms of places to eat and find rest, as CrowdStrike worked to identify the issue and deploy a fix.

Systems began coming online again from the latter half of July 19 and early on July 20.

CrowdStrike has said that the cause of the issue was not a cyber-attack, but urged users to be on the alert for any bad actors looking to exploit the incident.