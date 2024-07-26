ADVERTISEMENT

CrowdStrike CEO: 97% of Windows sensors hit by outage back up now

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:36 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:04 am IST

The bug reportedly led to systems all over running on Windows operating system to crash and display the blue screen of death error

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: CrowdStrike CEO George Kutz shared that more than 97% of Windows sensors are back online. | Photo Credit: Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike CEO George Kutz shared that more than 97% of Windows sensors are back online on Thursday almost a week after a security update with a bug pushed by the cybersecurity company led to a global outage

Also Read: CrowdSrike-Microsoft outage: Top 5 things to know

The bug reportedly led to systems all over running on Windows operating system to crash and display the blue screen of death error. The firm said that their Falcon platform sensor was a security agent installed on devices such as laptops and desktops. Falcon was supposed to protect these systems from threats. 

On Saturday, Microsoft said that around 8.5 million devices had been impacted due to the outage across sectors like banking, aviation, with losses still piling up. An insurance company estimated the cumulative bill to be around $5.4 billion for Fortune 500 companies. 

CrowdStrike will likely be investigated further about the incident. Kurtz has been summoned by Congress lawmakers to testify about it. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

