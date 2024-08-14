GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Croma independence sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and more from August 9-18

Croma’s independence sale that runs from August 9 to August 18 will see deals on gadgets including smartphones, laptops, TVs, washing machines, and more

Published - August 14, 2024 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Croma store in South India [File photo]

A Croma store in South India [File photo] | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Croma has announced its independence sale that goes on from August 9 to August 18 with deals and discounts on gadgets including smartphones, laptops, AI smartphones, TVs, and home appliances.

Let’s take a look at some of the available deals.

ProductIndependence sale benefits
50-inch UHD smart LED TVs₹24,999
43-inch UHD smart LED TVs₹18,499
Croma 9 KG front-load washing machine₹34,000
SmartphonesUp to 50% off
LaptopsCashback of up to ₹10,000; exchange bonuses up to ₹6,000

“Additional promotions include the 55” OLED TV from LG starting at INR 2,999 per month and the 55 inch Neo QLED TV from Samsung, available from INR 2,990 per month with up to INR 9,000 cashback. For a premium audio experience, the Samsung Soundbar with subwoofer is available starting at INR 999 per month,” said the company in its press release.

AI smartphones start at a price of ₹3,127 per month during the sale, while 5G smartphones are starting at ₹12,499 with exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000, per Croma.

Shoppers can get up to 15% instant discount and unlimited 5% instant cashback on bank cards, per Croma

Shoppers can get up to 15% instant discount and unlimited 5% instant cashback on bank cards, per Croma | Photo Credit: Croma

“There are great offers on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. From August 9, 2024 to August 18, 2024, customers can avail great deals exchange discounts and flexible payment options both in-store, online at croma.com and on Tata Neu App,” said Croma.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Tips for buying gadgets during sales festivals
Do your research before going to the retailer or the electronics store; know which device model or variant you intend to buy beforehand
Refrain from taking the first offer you are shown. Try your hand at bargaining, or specifically request the salespeople to show you lower-cost alternatives
Be certain about whether you wish to buy extended warranty from the retailer or from the electronics maker itself
Check the model numbers to make sure you are getting new products that will receive tech support, and not obsolete or outdated models
For large home appliances, measure your living spaces in order to prevent mistakes regarding size and accommodation
Look up exchange benefits and offers before committing to a deal
Check if your bank cards and coupons offer cashback options or further savings
Look for lower prices online and check with the retailer if they can price-match products for you

