Croma independence sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and more from August 9-18

Croma has announced its independence sale that goes on from August 9 to August 18 with deals and discounts on gadgets including smartphones, laptops, AI smartphones, TVs, and home appliances.

Let’s take a look at some of the available deals.

Product Independence sale benefits 50-inch UHD smart LED TVs ₹24,999 43-inch UHD smart LED TVs ₹18,499 Croma 9 KG front-load washing machine ₹34,000 Smartphones Up to 50% off Laptops Cashback of up to ₹10,000; exchange bonuses up to ₹6,000

“Additional promotions include the 55” OLED TV from LG starting at INR 2,999 per month and the 55 inch Neo QLED TV from Samsung, available from INR 2,990 per month with up to INR 9,000 cashback. For a premium audio experience, the Samsung Soundbar with subwoofer is available starting at INR 999 per month,” said the company in its press release.

AI smartphones start at a price of ₹3,127 per month during the sale, while 5G smartphones are starting at ₹12,499 with exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000, per Croma.

“There are great offers on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. From August 9, 2024 to August 18, 2024, customers can avail great deals exchange discounts and flexible payment options both in-store, online at croma.com and on Tata Neu App,” said Croma.

