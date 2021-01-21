CRED’s Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder’s new venture

21 January 2021 16:20 IST

Pei’s London-based venture has already raised $7 million in the seed financing round from friends, family, and private investors.

CRED founder Kunal Shah has invested an undisclosed amount in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture.

“Carl is working on a new consumer electronics company that I am sure will be a disruptor in the tech industry. I am excited to be part of this journey,” Shah said in a statement.

The Swedish entrepreneur told Wired recently that his project will focus on audio-related products. Details of the venture will be officially announced on January 27.

Pei left the OnePlus team in October last year after a 7-year tenure. He played a pivotal role in the launch of several flagship products, starting with the OnePlus One in 2014, dubbed as the “flagship killer”.

The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced its first mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord in July last year, under Pei’s leadership.