CRED’s Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder’s new venture

CRED founder Kunal Shah has invested an undisclosed amount in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture.
“Carl is working on a new consumer electronics company that I am sure will be a disruptor in the tech industry. I am excited to be part of this journey,” Shah said in a statement.
Pei’s London-based venture has already raised $7 million in the seed financing round from friends, family, and private investors including Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.
The Swedish entrepreneur told Wired recently that his project will focus on audio-related products. Details of the venture will be officially announced on January 27.
Pei left the OnePlus team in October last year after a 7-year tenure. He played a pivotal role in the launch of several flagship products, starting with the OnePlus One in 2014, dubbed as the “flagship killer”.
The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced its first mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord in July last year, under Pei’s leadership.
