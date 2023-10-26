Corning-Optiemus cover glass manufacturing unit to come up in Tamil Nadu or Telangana

October 26, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Corning and Optiemus’s joint venture (JV), Bharat Innovative Glass (BIG) Technologies, that will make finished front and back cover glass for smartphones is likely to come up in Tamil Nadu or Telangana, informed both the companies in a press meet on Thursday.

The new manufacturing unit is going to churn out 30 million pieces annually. The production is likely to commence in Q4 of 2024.

The JV is expected to employ 500 to 700 people, and hiring will be done around the region where this facility will come up, Corning and Optiemus told The Hindu.

The cover glass unit is majorly owned by Noida-based Optiemus Infracom (70%) while the rest by U.S. based firm Corning (30%). The companies did not share details on the quantum of investment in this JV.

This new facility will meet the demand for Indian smartphone industry and will later expand its operations overseas. It will start with front and back cover glass while gradually moving to other segments if things will go as planned.

“Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and foldable displays will be the new avenues for growth,” Corning noted.

Corning also mentioned it does not see any impact on the pricing for the end consumer as a result of this plant.

The company said it will source raw materials from India based on availability in the region.

Once operations commence, the facility will make entry and premium level 2D, 2.5D and 3D glasses for the smartphone OEMs. Both the companies expect all the major players to source front and back glass cover from them.

Globally, Corning employs over 60,000 people and achieved nearly $15 billion of sales in 2022. It started its operations in 1980 in India. Corning claims to be found on 8 billion devices worldwide.

Optiemum Infracom has three plants in India that makes parts for laptops, tablets, wearables, hearables and telecom gears.

