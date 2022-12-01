Corning brings Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with enhanced durability

December 01, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The new protective layer from Corning will soon debut on premium devices, the company said

The Hindu Bureau

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 drop test | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Corning on Wednesday launched the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 design to protect premium flagship devices. The second generation Victus 2 claims to withstand a drop of one metre on surfaces like concrete.

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops up to two metres on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate, Corning said.

The new protective layer from Corning will soon debut on premium devices, the company added.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, VP and GM, Gorilla Glass.

Corning is also working on creating solutions for foldable phones but it will take some time.

“With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs,” added Velasquez.

