November 22, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

As Black Friday sales approach, a threefold increase was witnessed in domains using the words “Black Friday”. Websites in these domains were discovered to range from nonexistent stores to convincing replicas of real online outlets.

The outlets were offering clothing, appliances, and gadgets, with the most prevalent method of scamming being the use of fraudulent stores where individuals pay for products which they never receive.

Another scheme involves linking a card to allegedly pay for goods, allowing scammers to gradually withdraw money and empty victims’ accounts.

A deceptive website mimics a well-known shopping platform, enticing users with an offer to acquire a gift card for high amounts at very low prices. As the promised gift card is typically nonexistent, users lose money to the scammers behind this fraudulent setup, Kaspersky shared in release.

Cybersecurity experts also revealed that fraudsters targeted potential victims with scams using big brand industry leaders such as eBay, Walmart, Alibaba, and local platforms like Mercado Libre in 240,000 phishing attacks.

Scammers were found targeting tech enthusiasts by mimicking Apple products and services around Black Friday. Scammers also targeted gamers with the lure of console scams, promising purchases but ultimately not delivering the products.

Overall, more than 13 million e-shop-related phishing attacks were detected in 2023, with scammers mimicking popular marketplaces, luxury brands, and gadget stores. In the first ten months of 2023, 30,803,840 phishing attacks targeting online shopping, payment systems, and banking institutions, with e-commerce platforms were identified. These were used as a lure in 43.5% of total attacks (13,390,142 attacks).

“Online shopping, particularly during peak events like Black Friday, is a prime target for deceptive schemes. Fraudsters intensify their activities, capitalizing on the surge in online traffic and shoppers’ desire for deals”, Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky said.

How to protect against scammers using Black Friday sales as a lure?

Do not trust any links or attachments received by mail; double-check the sender’s identity before opening anything.

Double-check e-shop websites before filling out any information: is the URL correct? Are there any spelling errors or design bugs?

If you want to buy something from an unknown company, check reviews before making any decision.

If a scam is detected, inform your bank or credit card company immediately to fix the situation.

