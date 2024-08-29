GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contentious California AI bill passes legislature, awaits governor's signature

Claifornia lawmakers passed a hotly contested artificial-intelligence bill after which it will need one more process to vote before it is in the hands of the Governor

Published - August 29, 2024 04:36 pm IST - SAN FRANCISCO

Reuters
California lawmakers passed a hotly contested artificial-intelligence safety bill.

California lawmakers passed a hotly contested artificial-intelligence safety bill. | Photo Credit: Reuters

California lawmakers passed a hotly contested artificial-intelligence safety bill on Wednesday, after which it will need one more process vote before its fate is in the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom, who has until Sept. 30 to decide whether to sign it into law or veto it.

Tech companies developing generative AI - which can respond to prompts with fully formed text, images or audio as well as run repetitive tasks with minimal intervention – have largely balked at the legislation, called SB 1047, saying it could drive AI companies from the state and hinder innovation.

Some Democrats in U.S. Congress, including Representative Nancy Pelosi, also opposed it. Proponents include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also runs an AI firm called xAI and has said he supports the bill.

The measure mandates safety testing for many of the most advanced AI models that cost more than $100 million to develop or those that require a defined amount of computing power. Developers of AI software operating in the state also need to outline methods for turning off the AI models if they go awry, effectively a kill switch.

The bill also gives the state attorney general the power to sue if developers are not compliant, particularly in the event of an ongoing threat, such as the AI taking over government systems like the power grid.

As well, the bill requires developers to hire third-party auditors to assess their safety practices and provide additional protections to whistleblowers speaking out against AI abuses.

The bill’s author, Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener, represents San Francisco, home to OpenAI and many of the startups developing the powerful software. He has said legislation is necessary to protect the public before advances in AI become either unwieldy or uncontrollable.

Martin Casado, general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, said before the vote that he hoped Newsom would veto it. “It’s got the most bipartisan, broad opposition I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Alphabet's Google, Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Meta Platforms have expressed their concerns in letters to Wiener. Amazon-backed Anthropic has said the benefits to the bill likely outweigh the costs, though it added there were still some aspects that seem concerning or ambiguous.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.