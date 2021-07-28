Contactless wireless-charging facility being developed for EVs

On successful completion of testing, U.S. state Indiana will use the new technology to electrify a segment of interstate highway within Indiana.

U.S. state Indiana and Purdue University have planned to develop the world’s first contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment. The project will use magnetisable concrete on highways enabling wireless charging of electric vehicles.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“As electric vehicles become more widely used, demand for reliable, convenient charging infrastructure continues to grow, and the need to innovate is clear,” said Joe McGuinness, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation(INDOT).

Also Read | India to become No 1 EV maker in world: Nitin Gadkari

Phases 1 and 2 of the project will feature pavement testing, analysis, and optimisation research. In phase 3, INDOT will construct a quarter mile-long testbed at a location yet to be determined, where engineers will test the concrete’s capacity to charge heavy trucks operation at high power of 200 kilowatts and more.

Also Read | Tesla opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities

On successful completion of testing of all three phases, INDOT will use the new technology to electrify a segment of interstate highway within Indiana.

“This partnership that includes Magment, INDOT, Purdue University, and the larger ASPIRE consortium has great promise to really move the needle on technology development, which will, in turn, enable more positive impacts from deeper electric vehicle adoption,” said David Christensen,Innovation Director, ASPIRE, a consortium of leading companies and research groups.