Consumers in India are unhappy with streaming services: Accenture report

02 February 2022 14:13 IST

81% of those surveyed in India do not even mind sharing their profile with another service that may offer them better, more personalised content, according to the report.

Seven-in-ten subscribers to multiple streaming services in India are frustrated with their viewing experiences, according to a new report by Accenture.

The report notes that consumers are finding the navigation experience inconvenient and time consuming in multiple streaming service platforms.

Around half of the subscribers in India said that they spend more than six minutes searching for something to watch. They also think that more than 60% of the content they are paying for is irrelevant to them.

“As the video streaming segment has matured, consumers are increasingly finding the experience to be complicated, expensive and hard to use," said Saurabh Kumar Sahu, managing director and lead for Communications, Media and Technology practice, Accenture in India.

The IT services and consulting firm suggested content aggregators to address this concern by unifying access across streaming services through application software, services and data-sharing agreements.

Aggregators can also offer flexibility and personalisation for viewers by serving as a single platform with curated content allowing users to select exactly what they want to watch, Accenture said.

The report surveyed 6,000 consumers globally to understand their preferences, beliefs, and behaviours on their video content streaming experiences.